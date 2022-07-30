Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

England and Germany clash again on Sunday

England will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.

Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 European Championship final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the last five meetings between the sides.

Germany 2 England 1 (Mar 2016)

Toni Duggan headed England ahead in Nashville (Mike Egerton/PA)

England were desperately unlucky to lose after taking an early lead in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.

The Lionesses led at half-time through Toni Duggan’s ninth-minute header from Alex Greenwood’s cross.

But Germany levelled when England defender Gilly Flaherty scored an unfortunate own goal and then Fara Williams, on her 150th appearance, gave away a harsh penalty which Babett Peter converted.

Germany 1 England 0 (Mar 2017)

Anja Mittag hit Germany to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark Sampson’s side slipped to a narrow defeat at the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.

Anja Mittag scored the winner just before half-time with a neat finish from 12 yards.

Jordan Nobbs, Demi Stokes and Jill Scott had chances to equalise in a frantic second half but European champions Germany held out.

England 2 Germany 2 (Mar 2018)

All over in New Jersey! An absolute thriller ends with @England and Germany sharing the points at the #SheBelievesCup. pic.twitter.com/WZod8vbt1P — Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 4, 2018

White scored a brace as England twice fought back for a draw at the SheBelieves Cup in Phil Neville’s second match at the helm.

They fell behind in New York to Hasret Kayikci’s opener before White was credited with the equaliser after the ball deflected in off her.

An own goal from Millie Bright put Germany back in front before Ellen White’s breakaway goal ensured a battling draw.

England 1 Germany 2 (Nov 2019)

Ellen White, left, celebrates her goal at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Ellen White scored the equaliser at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Klara Buhl’s late winner ensured Germany spoiled the party in front of a record-breaking crowd of 77,768 at Wembley.

White had hauled England level after Alexandra Popp headed an eighth-minute opener.

But Buhl’s low shot beat Mary Earps in the 90th minute to condemn Neville’s side to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

England 3 Germany 1 (Feb 2022)

Fran Kirby celebrates her goal against Germany at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)

England lifted the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Bright and Fran Kirby secured victory at Molineux.

The Lionesses took the lead when record scorer White buried her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back before half-time through Lina Magull’s free-kick.