Everton fan lives the dream and Anderson turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social

Last night was in aid of the people of Ukraine. ??

At the end of the game, Paul Stratton, a 44-year-old Evertonian was surprised by @McInTweet's Big Show due to his brave efforts to help Ukrainians this year. ??

The full story will be revealed when it airs on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/DLAVixuUwH

— Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2022