Everton fan lives the dream and Anderson turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool won the Community Shield and Coco Gauff threw a first pitch.

Paul Stratton, left, celebrates with Mason Holgate after being given the chance to score a penalty for Everton
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.

Football

A special moment!

Did we, though?

The Lionesses had royal support.

Liverpool celebrated the season’s first silverware.

Support for Sebastien Haller.

Not a bad signing!

Neil Warnock dished out good luck.

Leicester dropped a third kit.

Bootlegger inspired Crawley.

KSI’s drinks got Arsenal going.

Sport

Isa Guha was enjoying the Commonwealth Games.

Motor racing

George Russell celebrated.

Tennis

Coco Gauff performed under pressure.

Cricket

Not something you hear every day.

James Anderson turned 40.

Meanwhile, in the women’s team…

Boxing

Jake Paul looked ahead to his next fight.

Basketball

Patrick Mills made a young fan’s day.

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

