Barcelona agree to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla for £41.87m

Chelsea target Jules Kounde looks set to join Barcelona

Barcelona have swooped in to agree a deal for Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The 23-year-old France international will join the Spanish side for a reported 50million euros (£41.87million) providing he passes a medical and agrees personal terms, which is not expected to be a problem given he has already posed for pictures in Barca clothing.

It is a blow for Chelsea, who were hopeful of bringing the centre-half to Stamford Bridge, but now must look for alternative defensive options.

Agreement in principle with Sevilla for the transfer of @jkeey4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2022

A statement from Barca read: “FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts.”

The deal continues Barca’s spending spree this summer following the captures of Raphina from Leeds and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and made 133 appearances for the Andalucian club.