Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez joins Preston on loan

Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez

Preston have signed Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old left wing-back, who has yet to make a first-team appearance, was named United under-23s’ player of the year last season.

Fernandez signed a new deal that runs until June 2024 before completing his loan move, the Premier League club said.

The Spain under-19 international told Preston’s website: “I’m very happy, and I want to start with this club as soon as possible.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about the football, it’s so good. I like his plans for the season so I want to start.”

Manager Ryan Lowe said they had been tracking Fernandez for some time.

“He’s a fantastic asset to us. He’s going to be a fantastic football player for Manchester United,” he said.