Commonwealth Games can be important to highlight where inequalities persist

?? Our schedule is OUT!!!

Check out our schedule of events running from 22nd July until the 8th August, before and during @birminghamcg22.

? https://t.co/OiEk9V9fI1

More to be announced soon…#PrideHouseBirmingham | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/1jcdaeiL0C

— Pride House Birmingham (@PrideHouseBham) July 7, 2022