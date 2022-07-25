The sporting weekend in pictures

Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result of the season at the French Grand Prix – and then said he is ready to extend his Formula One career.

In his 300th race, Hamilton started fourth and finished second as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead to hand Max Verstappen another victory.

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships thanks to Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod.

However, Dina Asher-Smith faces a race against time to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after the 26-year-old, who won 200m bronze on Thursday, pulled up with an injury in the women’s 4x100m on Saturday.

New England captain Jos Buttler’s hopes of overseeing a first white-ball series victory since taking over from Eoin Morgan were scuppered due to rain at Headingley.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland scored on his first appearance for the club in a friendly against Bayern Munich in the United States (Morry Gash/AP)

Reece Prescod helped Great Britain to a surprise bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s Jason Roy during the rained-off third One-Day International match against South Africa at Headingley (Tim Goode/PA)

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished second and third at the French Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Dina Asher-Smith (centre) faces a race to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after an injury in the relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France (Yoan Valat/AP)

Brazil’s Elaine Martins in action during the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eve Perisset’s extra-time penalty beat Holland to set up a Euro 2022 semi-final for France against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay won his first tournament for six years with victory at the DP World Tour’s Cazoo Open at Hillside in Southport (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett spoke out about mental health issues after revealing that just hours before his Ultimate Fighting Championship outing in London he learned a friend had taken his own life (Adam Davy/PA)