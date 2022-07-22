Notification Settings

Liverpool mourn Moores and Crouch saves the day – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jesse Lingard was settling in at Nottingham Forest.

David Moores and Peter Crouch

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang touched down in Vegas.

Liverpool mourned David Moores.

Crouch saves the day.

Jesse Lingard was settling in at Forest.

Cricket

Pat Cummins’ team talks need some work.

Kevin Pietersen took a dip.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith claimed 200m World Championship bronze.

Laura Muir hailed her team-mate.

Tennis

Coco Gauff got to work.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen says he is finding his groove at the World Matchplay.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas got his fiddle out.

UK & international sports

