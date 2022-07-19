Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Tottenham announced the Sixth Spence and Alex Morgan investigated.

Eve Muirhead received some tips
Eve Muirhead received some tips

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.

New number, who this?

Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.

Djed the Red.

Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.

Solid advice from Neil Warnock.

Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.

Manchester City dropped their new away kit.

Cricket

Well held!

Jofra Archer was feeling it.

Cycling

Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News