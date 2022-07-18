5 overseas athletes likely to cause a stir at this summer’s Commonwealth Games

Jamaican track stars Elaine Thompson (left) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrate

Despite the summer’s hectic sporting schedule, a host of top stars are still set to descend on Birmingham for this month’s Commonwealth Games.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five athletes from abroad who are most likely to cause a stir as they look to add to their already-impressive list of sporting achievements.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will aim to make more athletics history (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic medallist has indicated her intention to compete in the women’s 100m in Birmingham, raising the mouthwatering prospect of going head-to-head with her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, who pipped her to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. Fraser-Pryce has yet to mark her career with an individual Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Peace Proscovia

Peace Proscovia (left) will be a prominent figure on the netball court (Nigel French/PA)

The Ugandan captain is expected to be one of the stars of the women’s netball competition as her team look to muscle in on medal contention. One of the most recognisable female athletes in her country, The 6ft 4ins Proscovia has played for clubs in both Australia and the UK, and currently has a contract with Super League club Surrey Storm.

Matthew Glaetzer

Matt Glaetzer has beaten cancer to contend in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Australian track cycling star soared to three gold medals on the Gold Coast but took an enforced break after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer the following year. Glaetzer battled back to make the Tokyo Olympic team – where he took some heat for his tactics in the keirin finals – and will be one of the major medal contenders once again in Birmingham.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry is a true superstar of women’s cricket (David Davies/PA)

Perry is one of the true superstars of women’s cricket and is set to light up the inaugural competition in Birmingham. The all-rounder, who has shrugged off a recent back injury, is the first Australian to represent their country in both a cricket and football World Cup, having achieved the latter at the 2011 event in Germany.

Jerry Tuwai

Jerry Tuwai will lead Fiji’s rugby sevens team in Birmingham (Paul Harding/PA)