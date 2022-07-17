Notification Settings

Mourinho’s tattoo and the Nevilles in Miami – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from July 17.

Jose Mourinho on the touchline

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Jose Mourinho designed a special tattoo.

Palace lit up Melbourne.

The Nevilles were in Miami.

Mason Mount scored a cracker in the US.

Gabriel Jesus scores goals.

Marcus Rashford was victorious in Australia.

What a double save!

Leeds fans had a laugh.

Jesse Marsch never lost it!

Cricket

James Vince was still celebrating.

Freddie was missing Bumble.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu jetted off.

Darts

Who could it be?

Rugby league

What a finish!

Snooker

The Rocket enjoyed himself.

UK & international sports



