Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey ‘found dead in Florence hotel room’

Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40.

Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time. ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZAEqH5iYxo

— Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) July 17, 2022