Wales captain Dan Biggar fit to start South Africa decider after shoulder injury

Dan Biggar

Wales captain Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury and will start Saturday’s Test series decider against South Africa in Cape Town.

Biggar went off early in the second half of Wales’ 13-12 second Test victory last weekend and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, but he retains his starting place.

In a second boost for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, prop Dillon Lewis has shaken off an elbow injury and also features.

Tîm Cymru ??????? ⬇️Your Wales XV for the series decider v ?? in Cape Town ? LIVE on @SkySports action. Highlights @S4C pic.twitter.com/HLSMKTVCC7 — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 14, 2022

One change from the Bloemfontein success sees wing Josh Adams replace Alex Cuthbert, who has flown home due to a shoulder problem.

Biggar, Lewis and Cuthbert were all hurt during the game in Bloemfontein as Wales claimed a first victory over the Springboks on South African soil.

But Pivac has been able to select the team that started the first Test 12 days ago when Wales were beaten 32-29 by a late Damian Willemse penalty in Pretoria.

Elsewhere, centre George North will become the most capped back in Wales men’s international rugby history, making his 105th appearance and moving above Stephen Jones.

?? v??????? | Hear from Wayne Pivac ahead of the 3rd & final Test this Saturday pic.twitter.com/9FgVzvMuvn — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 14, 2022

Pivac said: “Most people had written us off before we left Wales, and to be in this position with an opportunity to win this series is a great position for us to be in.

“However, it has been a tough training week because we have been a bit banged up, as you would expect after two very physical Test matches.

“So to have the majority of the squad that we arrived on these shores with available is a pretty good state to be in, and we are really looking forward to the weekend.

“The atmosphere on match-day has been excellent. South African fans are very loud, they support their side and they let you know what they are thinking of the occasion.

George North will set a new Wales record in the third Test against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

“It is an environment that tests you, and the players have so far stood up in both matches.”

Paying tribute to North’s achievement, Pivac added: “It is fantastic for George.

“He has worked really hard to come back from a major injury, and to break that record is no mean achievement.