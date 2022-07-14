Ollie Smith handed debut as Scotland make eight changes for Argentina showdown

Ollie Smith

Full-back Ollie Smith will make his Scotland debut in Saturday’s summer tour series decider against Argentina.

The 21-year-old Glasgow player replaces the injured Rory Hutchinson as Gregor Townsend makes eight changes for the third Test in Santiago Del Estero.

Townsend is without three injured backs in all. Kyle Rowe was injured after coming off the bench during Saturday’s 29-6 victory while Darcy Graham has been ruled out with a delayed concussion.

Rufus McLean takes Graham’s place on the right wing while Sione Tuipulotu replaces Sam Johnson at inside centre and scrum-half Ali Price is recalled.

Your Scotland team for Saturday’s winner-takes-all clash has been confirmed.#AsOne — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 14, 2022

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row alongside Zander Fagerson, who will win his 50th cap.

Townsend, who handed Fagerson his Glasgow debut in 2014, said on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account: “He was always a person people talked about as a 17/18-year-old, already breaking John Welsh’s squat records and bench-press records in the gym, so physically he was very well developed

“He was really hungry back then to play at a higher level. He had to go through two or three seasons with the under-20s, he played a lot of minutes in those days, but he was quickly into the Glasgow squad.

“I remember his first start down at Scarlets, I think he was subbed after 25 minutes. So he has come a long way since then, and he has learned. He has learned from the scrum coaches he has had over the years, and also the scrums he has gone through.

“Over the last 12 months, to become a Lion and now to get his 50th cap as a 26-year-old, shows what a great career he has had so far.”

Jonny Gray is back in the team (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray form an all-changed second row with the back row unchanged.

Flanker Hamish Watson will captain the side for the first time after completing his half-century of international appearances at the weekend.