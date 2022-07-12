Notification Settings

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions star Jamie Roberts announces retirement

UK & international sportsPublished:

Roberts finished his playing career in Australia with the New South Wales Warratahs.

Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Series 2021 – Principality Stadium
Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement from rugby union at the age of 35.

Roberts won 94 caps for Wales and also represented the British and Irish Lions before finishing his playing career in Australia.

Roberts wrote on social media: “The time feels right.

“As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I’m retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the game has provided to me.”

Roberts started his career with Cardiff and made his international debut with Wales in 2008, going on to feature in two Grand Slam triumphs and a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup.

Roberts was voted man of the series for the Lions in 2009, and four years later scored a try in the historic series-clinching win over Australia.

Rugby Union – 2013 British and Irish Lions Tour – Third Test – Australia v British and Irish Lions – ANZ Stadium
Jamie Roberts scored a famous try against Australia in 2013 (David Davies/PA)

Roberts left Bath to join Stormers in Cape Town in 2020 before heading Down Under where he finished his career with the New South Wales Warratahs.

Roberts wrote: “Representing my country was always a childhood dream. I’m fortunate it became reality. It meant the world to me and forever will.

“I’ll remember fondly reaching the pinnacle of representative rugby and touring twice with the British & Irish Lions. The joy and despair I experienced on both tours amounted to nothing short of experiences of a lifetime.”

Roberts said he intended to stay within rugby, initially by joining the ranks of broadcast media.

He added: “Above all, the game has provided a sense of belonging, friendship and healthy competition.

“There’s no doubt I’ll stay with the sport past retirement. Whilst I figure everything out, that’ll be predominantly in a broadcasting capacity.”

