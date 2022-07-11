Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury

Sari van Veenendaal, right, leaves the pitch after her injury against Sweden

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a shoulder injury against Sweden.

The goalkeeper was forced off the pitch just 22 minutes into their opening Group C game after colliding with two of her team-mates while defending a free-kick.

After initially receiving medical attention, Van Veenendaal was eventually replaced 10 minutes later by Daphne van Domselaar as the defending European champions drew 1-1 with Sweden.

Daphne van Domselaar, right, stepped in to replace Sari van Veenendaal against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news. First of all for Sari, of course, but also for our entire team.

“Sari is much more than a player of our selection. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her very much.”

Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar has been called up as a replacement as Van Veenendaal returns to the Netherlands for treatment.