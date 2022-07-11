Manchester City expand partnership with cryptocurrency platform

Manchester City have named cryptocurrency platform OKX as their new training kit partner for both the men’s and women’s teams this season.

The men’s team will wear the new kits from Monday when Pep Guardiola’s squad return to training ahead of the new campaign, with the women’s squad due back next month.

The deal is an expansion of an existing deal with OKX, which became the club’s cryptocurrency partner in March.

City Football Group chief operating officer Roel de Vries said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with OKX today, as they become the official training kit partner of Manchester City.

“OKX and Man City are aligned on values such as innovation and success and for both parties, everything starts with training and education.”