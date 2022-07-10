Emotional Sue Barker bids farewell to the BBC after 30-year presenting career

Sue Barker has said farewell to Wimbledon

Sue Barker said a tearful goodbye to Wimbledon after her final stint at presenting the BBC’s coverage.

The 66-year-old is hanging up her microphone after 30 years of fronting the annual sporting showpiece.

Commentator and former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe introduced a package of Barker’s highlights, both as a player and a presenter, at SW19.

McEnroe said “Sue Barker is Wimbledon” while there were tributes from the great and the good of the sport.

"It's been an absolute privilege. I've loved it." ?❤️ Sue Barker reacts to a tribute to her incredible career on the BBC.#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xHGpcEabVH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2022

Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal and Billie-Jean King all paid tribute to the former French Open champion.

From elsewhere in the sporting world, Olympians Robin Cousins and Michael Johnson also sent their best wishes for a happy retirement.

An emotional Barker said: “It’s been an absolute privilege. I’ve loved it, 30 amazing years.