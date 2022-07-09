Yorkshire vow to block ‘offensive’ followers after response to Adil Rashid tweet

Yorkshire and England leg spinner Adil Rashid will be completing his Hajj (pilgrimage to mecca) today.

We wish Adil and his family a very warm Hajj Mubarak, and a safe journey.

To all that are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha this weekend, we wish a very warm Eid Mubarak. #OneRose pic.twitter.com/r7DAYj1yKf

— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) July 8, 2022