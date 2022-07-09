Wimbledon day 13: Elena Rybakina stays cool on sunny Centre Court to win title

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to stun title favourite Ons Jabeur and win Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, born in Russia but representing Kazakhstan, won 3-6 6-2 6-2 on a sun-drenched Centre Court.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at Wimbledon.

Picture of the day

Elena Rybakina is presented with the the Venus Rosewater Dish by the Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tweet of the day

Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨ In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

Quote of the day

Gracious in defeat

“I’m trying to inspire the next generations. I hope they are listening”@Ons_Jabeur, keep blazing the trail ??#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/t4214lhOFu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

Tennis maverick

Tom Cruise was a guest in the Royal Box (Steven Paston/PA)

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid's record breaking Grand Slam run ends at 10 titles in a row after losing out at @Wimbledon #BackTheBrits ?? | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Hnk3SNQF1z — LTA (@the_LTA) July 9, 2022

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid’s bid for an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles grand slam title was ended by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Wimbledon. The top-seeded British duo were beaten 6-3 6-1 by the second seeds in the final on Court Three.

Brolly good shot, Goran

New umbrellas, please ☂️ ? Our 2001 champion Goran Ivanisevic is having fun in the Invitation Doubles#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FyZMHE9NdR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

