Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 27-year-old England forward has spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling having agreed a £47.5million transfer fee with Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days.

Chelsea hope the deal will be completed in time to allow the England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Raheem Sterling scored over 130 goals in seven years at Manchester City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sterling has remained Chelsea’s top target this summer, even though the Blues were strongly linked with Leeds forward Raphinha and his fellow Brazilian Richarlison.

Tottenham eventually signed Richarlison from Everton.

It is understood Sterling has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Arsenal v Liverpool – Emirates Stadium
Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in 2015 to join Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Sterling joined City from Liverpool for an initial £44m in July 2015 and has played a key role in their success under Pep Guardiola.

He has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium, and scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

Sterling grew up in north-west London and began his career at QPR before joining Liverpool in 2012.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News