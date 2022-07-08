Notification Settings

Tottenham sign Clement Lenglet on season-long loan from Barcelona

UK & international sportsPublished:

Lenglet becomes Spurs’ fifth summer signing.

Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet

Tottenham have signed France defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The centre-back has joined Spurs in time to head out on the club’s pre-season tour to South Korea on Saturday.

Lenglet has made more than 100 appearances for Barcelona since joining the Catalan club in 2018 after a season at Sevilla.

Antonio Conte File Photo
Antonio Conte has been backed in the summer transfer window at Tottenham (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Nancy product has made 15 appearances for France and will add further depth to Tottenham’s redeveloped squad under Antonio Conte.

Lenglet becomes Tottenham’s fifth big recruit of the summer, as Spurs chiefs continue to back Conte in the transfer market.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all completed moves to Spurs in the past six weeks.

Tottenham have already made their Champions League qualification count in the transfer market, with Conte also making good on his aims to bring in quality additions to the north Londoners’ squad.

Meanwhile, Spurs have sold winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a reported £26million.

The 24-year-old Holland international, who joined the club in a £27million switch from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020, will depart having made 81 appearances.

A statement on Tottenham’s official website said: “We have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn.

“We wish Stevie all the best for the future.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

