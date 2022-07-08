Notification Settings

Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch

UK & international sports

Pogba is returning to Juventus after leaving in 2016.

Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin ahead of his imminent return to Juventus and insisted he “can’t wait to get started”.

The midfielder, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer, is making a Juve comeback six years after leaving.

Pogba, 29, told the club’s Twitter account: “Well, I am back, I’m here, I’m very, very happy. I can’t wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again.”

The World Cup winner left Juve in 2016, returning to Old Trafford for £89million having previously departed United for Turin in 2012.

He made 177 appearances for the Old Lady in his first spell, scoring 34 goals, and won four Serie A titles.

Another ex-United player, Angel Di Maria, was confirmed as a new signing by Juventus on Friday evening.

The Argentina winger, who also counts Benfica and Real Madrid among his former clubs, arrives in Turin on a one-year contract after leaving Paris St Germain at the end of last season.

