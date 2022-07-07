Notification Settings

England debuts for Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman as Eddie Jones rings the changes

UK & international sports

Jack van Poortvliet will also start the second Test against Australia.

Tommy Freeman, left, and Guy Porter
Eddie Jones has rolled the dice for England’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday by giving debuts to Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman.

In a shock overhaul of the threequarters, Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Freeman replaces the underperforming Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing.

Completing the trio of changes in the backs is Jack van Poortvliet making his full debut at scrum-half after being given the nod ahead of Danny Care.

The final adjustment to the side defeated 30-28 in the first Test in Perth is Sam Underhill filling the void at openside created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion.

Jones has opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs on a bench that includes teenage sensation Henry Arundell, who will be aiming to make another explosive cameo appearance.

“We have decided to make changes in our back line. They were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team. There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take,” Jones said.

“This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance.”

