Manchester United accept Fulham offer for Andreas Pereira

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Fulham’s bid of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons has been successful.

Andreas Pereira

Fulham have had an offer accepted by Manchester United for midfielder Andreas Pereira, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old progressed through the Old Trafford youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011.

Pereira has made 75 first-team appearances for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo down the years.

Andreas Pereira has been on loan at Flamengo in Brazil
Andreas Pereira has been on loan at Flamengo in Brazil (Ivan Valencia/AP)

The Brazil international recently returned from a spell at the latter and could now be making a permanent exit to Fulham.

PA understands that the promoted club have seen their offer of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons accepted by United.

The deal would include a 20 per cent sell-on clause but an agreement has yet to be signed.

