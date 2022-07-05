Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Injury rules Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas out of Euro 2022

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Barcelona midfielder was injured during a training session.

Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas

Spain have confirmed captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022.

The Barcelona midfielder, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer, was injured during a training session on Tuesday.

La Roja later announced scans had confirmed a rupture of the ACL in her left knee.

A statement on the Spanish Football Federation website read: “Alexia Putellas suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“The tests carried out on the Spanish international on the afternoon of this Tuesday July 5 2022 at King Edward VII’s hospital in London, have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish women’s national team has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.”

Spain, already without veteran forward Jennifer Hermoso through her own knee problem, are set to open their Group B campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News