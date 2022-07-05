England’s historic chase of 378 against India is eighth-highest of all-time

England’s Jonny Bairstow

England made history with a chase of 378 to beat India on Tuesday at Edgbaston.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the biggest targets chased down and how England’s effort compares.

418 – West Indies v Australia, 2003

Ramnaresh Sarwan, right, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored centuries in the West Indies’ record chase (Gareth Copley/PA)

After matching first innings of 240, Australia must have been confident after making 417 second time around in Antigua. Brett Lee took four wickets but centuries from Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul broke the back of the chase before Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes finished the job with an unbroken stand of 46.

414 – South Africa v Australia, 2008

Brad Haddin’s innings of 94 seemed to put Australia out of reach but Graeme Smith’s hundred set the platform and he was emulated by AB de Villiers, while Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy all made fifties in an ultimately comfortable 414 for four.

404 – Australia v England, 1948

England captain Norman Yardley declared on 365 for eight once his side’s lead passed 400 at Headingley, but Arthur Morris and Sir Don Bradman hit huge hundreds in a remarkable seven-wicket triumph.

403 – India v West Indies, 1976

The Windies also declared after Alvin Kallicharran’s hundred built an imposing lead, but tons from Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath saw India to 406 for four – actually outscoring the Australian innings ranked just ahead of them.

395 – West Indies v Bangladesh, 2021

History created today ? 210 on debut for Mayers leading @windiescricket to an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh.#BANvWI | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/wUBB3PMRsk — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

Bangladesh, with Shakib Al Hasan absent hurt, declared at 223 for eight and Kyle Mayers hit an astonishing 210 not out, putting on 216 with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner (86) to see his side home by three wickets.

388 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2017

Asela Gunaratne made a match-winning 80 not out, putting on 121 with Niroshan Dickwella (80) and and unbroken 67 with Dilruwan Perera in a score of 391 for six.

387 – India v England, 2008

Twin hundreds from Andrew Strauss put England in control but Virender Sehwag hammered 83 before Sachin Tendulkar (103no) and Yuvraj Singh (85no) eased India to a four-wicket win.

378 – England v India, 2022

Three of our top ten chases achieved in our last three Test matches ? Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/jKoipFmvoB ??????? #ENGvIND ?? pic.twitter.com/LJDQjJmAk2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit twin centuries as England’s revitalised Test side roared into the history books, surpassing their previous best of 359 against Australia three years ago.

377 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, 2015

Pakistan recovered from 13 for two to 255 for three, thanks to centuries from Shan Masood and Younis Khan, and the latter was joined by Misbah-ul-Haq to seal victory. Misbah’s match-winning six saw them actually score 382 for three.

369 – Australia v Pakistan, 1999