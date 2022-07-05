Divock Origi joins AC Milan after leaving Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has signed a four-year contract with AC Milan.

The 27-year-old left Anfield after six years when his deal expired this summer, having scored 41 times in 175 matches with his goals in the semi-final and final of the 2018-2019 Champions League proving decisive in winning the club’s sixth European Cup.

“Origi is intelligent and I expect a lot from him,” Milan boss Stefano Pioli told a press conference before the Belgium international’s long-expected arrival.

“I don’t have a starting XI in my head because we have too many matches coming up to consider the possibility of someone playing all 21 fixtures from August 13 to November 16.