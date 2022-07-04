Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep ease into quarter-finals

Former Wimbledon champions Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal

Former Wimbledon winners Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories on day eight of the Championships.

Nick Kyrgios joined the pair in the latter stages of the third major of the year but required a decider against Brandon Nakashima to equal his best run at a grand slam.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best action from a not-so-manic Monday in SW19.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

A bird briefly joined Simona Halep on her return to Centre Court where she thrashed Paula Badosa 6-1 6-2 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

▪ Two sets down▪ Two match points saved▪ First Grand Slam quarter-final A sublime Cristian Garin comeback is complete ??#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7lXBhwbEs7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

Flying under the radar

TAYLOR!! ??@Taylor_Fritz97's incredible run on grass courts continues? He defeats Kubler 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and is into his first GS quarter-finals! ?: @Wimbledon | #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KBVGwEfr1L — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 4, 2022

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz have both made the quarter-final stage at Wimbledon for the first time – and neither has so far dropped a set.

Rybakina, the 17th seed, has seen off CoCo Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen and Petra Martic to progress into the last eight.