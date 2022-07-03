Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.

The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara, top, celebrate their victory (Steven Paston/PA)

The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.