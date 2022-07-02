Notification Settings

Wimbledon day six: Swiatek and Gauff knocked out before Kyrgios thriller

UK & international sportsPublished:

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas produced expected fireworks during their evening clash.

Wimbledon contenders Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff suffered surprise defeats on day six of the Championships, which ended with an explosive Court One clash between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The British challenge took a hit on Saturday with Liam Broady and Katie Boulter going down in straight sets to leave only two home hopefuls in the men’s and women’s singles.

Rafael Nadal eased through and will be joined in the fourth round by Kyrgios following an entertaining four-setter with rival Tsitsipas.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Liam Broady went flying out of Wimbledon but only after his best ever run in SW19 by reaching the third round (Steven Paston/PA)

Any chips with that beef?

There was late night drama aplenty between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas, who admitted to deliberately hitting the ball in the direction of his opponent on a number of occasions and then called his opponent a “bully” after the match.

Aussie bad boy Kyrgios lived up to his reputation with regular arguments with the line judges and he also called on his rival to be disqualified for hitting a loose ball into the crowd at the end of the second set.

It was also tense on Centre Court with Nadal’s opponent Lorenzo Sonego becoming agitated and speaking with the umpire regularly. At the conclusion of their third-round tie, the Spaniard made his feelings known.

