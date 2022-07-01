Manchester City sign goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld

Stefan Ortega

Manchester City have signed Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins the Premier League champions as back-up to Ederson after his deal expired with the recently relegated Bundesliga side.

United States international Zack Steffen was number two last season but is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan.

Ortega is City’s second summer signing following star striker Erling Haaland’s high-profile arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Stefan Ortega wird in der kommenden Spielzeit für @ManCity am Ball sein.Wir sind natürlich wahnsinnig stolz, dass ein in der Akademinia ausgebildeter Spieler jetzt in einer der besten Mannschaften der Welt um die ganz großen Pokale spielt.Alles Gute Stefan! ?#immerdabei pic.twitter.com/eQHqKgxrwG — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) July 1, 2022

“This is a fantastic move for me,” German goalkeeper Ortega said. “Manchester City are an amazing team – a squad with world-class quality in every area.

“To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the club’s success is a dream for me.

“I have enjoyed my time in Germany and I want to thank the Arminia Bielefeld fans for their support. But this new challenge of coming to City and playing in the Premier League is too good for me to ignore.

“I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and begin working with Pep (Guardiola) and his backroom staff.”

City say the move is subject to international clearance and director of football Txiki Begiristain is happy to have got Ortega to the Etihad Stadium.

“This is a very good deal for City,” he said. “Stefan has excellent pedigree – his career speaks for itself.

“We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies.