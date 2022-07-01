Krunal Pandya to join Warwickshire for Royal London Cup campaign

Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their Royal London Cup campaign.

Krunal, a left-arm spin bowler and big-hitting batter, has represented his country in 19 Twenty20s and five one-day internationals, and is a regular in the Indian Premier League.

The 31-year-old, whose younger brother is India international Hardik, said: “I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history club as Warwickshire.