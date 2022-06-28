Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

British wild card Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a straight-sets victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

The 26-year-old from Southend, having a breakthrough summer after reaching the quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, won 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12.

The British number six will face American Steve Johnson, ranked 93 in the world, in round two after 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired from their match with a groin injury.

Pure joy! ? On his Grand Slam debut, Ryan Peniston reaches the second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win against Henri Laaksonen#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ovykjhcS5H — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2022

Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a baby, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen’s in a stand-out win earlier this month and appears to have brought that form to SW19.

An impressive defensive performance saw the left-hander register just 18 unforced errors to Laaksonen’s 44, while he secured six service breaks including one in the opening game.