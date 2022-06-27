The sporting weekend in pictures

Jack Leach, left, celebrates a wicket on Sunday en route to his total of 10 for the match in England's fourth Test against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Leach completed a 10-wicket haul for the match before Ollie Pope and Joe Root shone with the bat at Headingley as England reached 183 for two, chasing 296, on day four of the third Test against New Zealand.

Daryll Neita enjoyed double success at the British Championships in Manchester, where Laura Muir and Jeremiah Azu were also among the winners, and Mark Cavendish rode his bike to victory in Dumfries and Galloway to became national road champion.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

England’s Jack Leach walks off with the ball after taking five wickets in New Zealand’s second innings to make it 10 in total for the match (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ollie Pope hit 81 not out as England got to 183 for two in their pursuit of 296 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joe Root posted an unbeaten 55 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Daryll Neita won both the 100 metres and 200m at the British Championships at Manchester Regional Arena (Isaac Parkin/PA)

There was also victory for Laura Muir in the 1500m final (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jeremiah Azu, centre, was the men’s 100m champion in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mark Cavendish, centre, won a three-way sprint for the line to claim a second BritishNational Road Championship title – and first for nine years – in Castle Douglas (Steve Welsh/PA)

Castleford’s Danny Richardson, left, scored a drop goal in golden-point extra-time to seal a 17-16 victory over Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)

South Korea’s In Gee Chun poses with the trophy after winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club (Nick Wass/AP)