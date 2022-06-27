Notification Settings

Rain makes early appearance as Wimbledon gets under way

UK & international sportsPublished:

Just 40 minutes of action was possible before the covers came on.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Play was halted by rain after just 40 minutes of the opening day at Wimbledon.

British number one Cameron Norrie, beginning proceedings on Court Two, had just taken the first set 6-0 against Spain’s Pablo Andujar when the rain came.

Play was suspended on all the outside courts and will not begin before 1pm at the earliest.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie was a set to the good when the rain came (Zac Goodwin/PA)

British wild card Jodie Burrage trailed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 5-2 in the first set.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will begin his title defence against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, under the roof if needed, on Centre Court at 1.30pm.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are also in action on Centre Court later on Monday.

