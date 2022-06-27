Notification Settings

Jodie Burrage comes to the aid of unwell ball boy at Wimbledon

UK & international sports

The British number five attended to the youngster on Court 18 during her first-round defeat at SW19.

Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy

Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage came to the aid of a ball boy who was taken ill during her first-round defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.

The youngster looked unsteady on his feet early in the second set of her 6-2 6-3 loss and the 23-year-old Briton attended to him, offering an energy gel from her bag and a drink.

The crowd also helped out, passing some Percy Pig sweets to her during a five-minute delay.

Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy (Steven Paston/PA)

The ball boy was later treated by paramedics and left in a wheelchair.

The loss saw Burrage, whose impressive form in the run up to Wimbledon has seen her climb into the top 150, become the first Briton to lose at this year’s tournament.

