Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fernandinho completes his return to former club Athletico Paranaense

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 37-year-old won a dozen trophies during nine seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Fernandinho said goodbye to Manchester City last month after nine years at the club
Fernandinho said goodbye to Manchester City last month after nine years at the club

Fernandinho has completed his return to former club Athletico Paranaense after leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder spent nine years at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for £30million in June 2013.

Fernandinho made over 380 appearances and won a dozen major honours, including five Premier League titles, during his time at City.

He had expressed a desire to return to Brazil before his City departure and on Monday was unveiled as an Athletico Paranaense player, rejoining the Curitiba-based club where he began his career.

“Without a doubt, I am fulfilling a personal wish, a dream to wear the Athletico shirt again,” Fernandinho said at a press conference.

“Establish a brand that will end my career playing for just three clubs: two in Europe and one in Brazil.

Manchester City Premier League Trophy Parade
Fernandinho’s farewell to Manchester City fans at the Premier League trophy parade last month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m very happy, I thank my family, which has always supported me in this decision.

“Not only my heart, but all of us ended up speaking louder at that moment.

“We had numerous proposals, from several different clubs, from Brazil and abroad.

“But the most sensible decision was to return home and try to deliver my best here at Athletico now.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News