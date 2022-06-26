Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Marc-Vivien Foe remembered by his former clubs – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We take a look at some of the best examples of sports stars and teams using social media.

Marc-Vivien Foe
Marc-Vivien Foe

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Manchester City and West Ham were among the clubs remembering their former player Marc-Vivien Foe, 19 years after his tragic death.

Euro 2022 got a step closer.

Peter Crouch was channelling his inner Del Boy.

Karim Benzema was enjoying the high life.

Tennis

Coco Gauff hailed Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury set.

Stan Wawrinka opened up about his recent injury struggles.

Cricket

England got ready for Test action in Taunton.

Virat Kohli enjoyed his time in Leicester.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News