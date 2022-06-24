Manchester City agree fee for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have agreed a potential £45million deal with Leeds to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League champions have had a bid of £42m, with a possible extra £3m in add-ons, accepted by the Elland Road outfit.

A separate agreement has also been reached for City Academy midfielder Darko Gyabi to move in the opposite direction.

Darko Gyabi could head in the opposite direction (Martin Rickett/PA)

The deals are now subject to personal terms being agreed.

Phillips would become City’s third major addition of the summer after the arrivals of forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

City have turned to Phillips to bolster their midfield after the departure of the long-serving Fernandinho at the end of last season.

Phillips came through the youth ranks at Leeds and played a key part in their promotion back to the top flight two years ago.

He went on to establish himself in the Premier League and as an England international.