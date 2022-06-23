Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick thanks well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Michael van Gerwen was not interested in a Manchester United move.

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick
US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Harry Kane was flying the flag for LGBTQ+ rights.

No hurry for Zlatan.

Rio Ferdinand went down memory lane.

Mateusz Klich mocked himself.

Wayne Rooney was on holiday.

While Manchester United midfielder Fred watched former club Atletico Mineiro beat Flamengo.

Cricket

You don’t see that every day!

Golf

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick thanked everyone for their messages.

Darts

Even Michael van Gerwen is turning down Man Utd.

Tennis

Team Onsrena celebrated.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles had an axe to grind.

Boxing

The fight is on!

Formula One

Roscoe returned.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News