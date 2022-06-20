Poland drop Maciej Rybus for World Cup due to Spartak Moscow transfer

Poland’s Maciej Rybus (right) will not be picked for the World Cup due to his involvement in Russian domestic football

Poland have announced defender Maciej Rybus will not be selected for this year’s World Cup after his decision to continue playing his club football in Russia.

The 32-year-old, who has made 66 international appearances, joined Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with city rivals Lokomotiv.

Most other foreign players have left Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, and Maciej Rybus warm up prior to the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley in March 2021 (Catherine Ivill/PA)

A statement from the Polish Football Association read: “(Coach) Czesław Michniewicz, after the training camp of the Polish national team, which ended last week, spoke with Maciej Rybus, who is currently staying in Poland.

“The coach informed the player that, due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not be taken into account for the team that will go to the World Cup in Qatar.”