England name uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell for South Africa Test

UK & international sportsPublished:

Katherine Brunt's Test retirement at the weekend came a couple of months after Anya Shrubsole brought an end to her international career.

Lauren Bell celebrates for England
Lauren Bell celebrates for England

England have named uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell in their squad for their only LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa next week.

Katherine Brunt’s Test retirement at the weekend came a couple of months after Anya Shrubsole brought an end to her international career, leaving England needing a couple of new opening bowlers in Taunton.

Neither Arlott nor Bell have featured at international level, while there are another three uncapped players at Test level in the 13-strong group, with another fast-medium bowler in Freya Davies selected.

Emma Lamb, left, looks set to partner Tammy Beaumont (David Davies/PA)
Emma Lamb (left) looks set to partner Tammy Beaumont (David Davies/PA)

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and opening batter Emma Lamb have also been given the nod and could make their Test debuts in a four-day match which starts on June 27, forming the first part of a multi-format series against the Proteas, with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s to follow.

“There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm,” said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

“With Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting.

“I’m sure they’ll all be very keen to grab their opportunity.

“We have to balance having the appropriate back-up for the senior squad, while also giving playing opportunities. We need our players to play as much cricket as possible, which is why we have a deliberately small Test squad.”

Lisa Keightley has challenged the new faces in England's squad to
Lisa Keightley has challenged the new faces in England’s squad to “grab their opportunity” (Mike Egerton/PA)

Seam bowler Issy Wong has been named as a travelling reserve, while Georgia Elwiss captains an England A team containing Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danni Wyatt that will put the touring South Africans through their paces in a three-day warm-up at Arundel, beginning on Tuesday.

With Winfield-Hill omitted from the Test squad, Lamb – part of the England side that reached the 50-over World Cup final earlier this year – is poised to open alongside Tammy Beaumont.

Captain Heather Knight and seven others have been retained from the England team that drew the one-off women’s Ashes Test in Canberra in January.

England Test squad to face South Africa: H Knight (captain), N Sciver (vice-captain), E Arlott, T Beaumont, L Bell, K Cross, A Davidson-Richards, F Davies, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, A Jones, E Lamb.

