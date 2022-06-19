Eddie Jones wants England to make mark in what could be historic Australia tour

England head coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones says England will depart for Australia with the aim of leaving a lasting impression on what could be an historic final three-Test tour.

Jones names his touring party on Monday morning and the following day the squad will depart Down Under on four different flights with all 33 players not arriving in Perth until Thursday.

Due to a likely reorganisation of the global calendar, traditional tours consisting of games against one host country will make way for fixtures against three different sides in different locations.

Jones masterminded an unprecedented 3-0 series whitewash of the Wallabies in 2016 and he appreciates the significance of a trip that could be the last of its kind.

“It’s just a great opportunity. England have only ever won a three-Test series in Australia once and the likelihood is this could be the last proper tour of Australia ever,” Jones said.

“If we move to an Autumn Nations Cup, we won’t have these tours so the boys who get selected for this tour get a chance to create history.

England and Australia will face each other in three Tests this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

“And they get a chance to go to a country bubbling with enthusiasm about rugby. Australia have got the 2025 Lions, 2027 World Cup, 2029 Women’s World Cup, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

“So we are going there with sport being buoyant and rugby on the rise. Australia have got a great coaching team and we get the opportunity possibly to play the last proper series there.