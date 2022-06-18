On this day in 2007: Michael Vaughan stepped down as England’s ODI captain

Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan stepped down as captain of England’s one-day side on this day 15 years ago.

The announcement came just a couple of months after England’s poor World Cup performance, which saw them crash out at the group stage after a fifth-placed finish in the Super 8 round.

Vaughan’s position as captain came under increasing pressure due to his below-par performances, averaging 27.15 and failing to record a century, with a top ODI score of 90 not out.

Michael Vaughan’s form with the bat came under scrutiny before he decided to step down (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The Yorkshire batter had taken the role of skipper in 2003 but did not think having different captains for different formats was the way forward.

Vaughan said in a statement: “Since our disappointing performances in the World Cup, I have been giving careful consideration as to what is the best way forward for the England one-day team and my own role within the side.

“I reached this decision some time ago, but I did not want to announce it until after the end of this Test series (against the West Indies) to avoid it becoming a distraction to the team. However, due to intense speculation in the media about my future, I feel it is important to make my intentions clear now.

Michael Vaughan was replaced by Paul Collingwood as ODI captain (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“Our priority is to build a one-day squad able to compete strongly at the next World Cup and I firmly believe that the interests of the team will be best served if I step down and allow another player to gain additional experience of captaincy in the one-day international arena.

“I will continue to play one-day cricket for Yorkshire and it is not my intention to retire from one-day international cricket as a player. I do, however, fully appreciate that the new captain will need a period of time to establish his own authority over the team.”