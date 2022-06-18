Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

UK & international sportsPublished:

Bronze has signed a two-year deal at Barcelona.

England’s Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona
England’s Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.

Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.

She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.

Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.

Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ​​one of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.

“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News