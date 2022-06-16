Notification Settings

Ed Sheeran debuts Ipswich shirt and fixtures out – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ed Sheeran
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Ed Sheeran debuted Ipswich’s new kit.

Wayne Rooney was on holiday.

John Terry was enjoying a day out.

Charlie Austin was making a change.

Premier League clubs discovered their 2022/23 fixtures.

Gary Neville wanted Manchester United to get a move on.

John McGinn thanked the Scotland fans.

Cricket

England players continued to reflect on the thrilling win at Trent Bridge.

Darts

Wales were ready for the World Cup.

