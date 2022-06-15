Gerrard dines with Ferrell and Fury talks numbers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Morning can I confirm as much as I appreciate invitation I WILL NOT be fighting my pal Tyson Fury in an exhibition bout. I've a detached retina & even the slightest accidental stray punch would make me blind. However I'll accept the challenge on a Computer game! Enjoy the weather pic.twitter.com/DfZbZsW3GB

— Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) June 15, 2022