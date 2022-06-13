Notification Settings

Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from June 13.

Erling Haaland (left), Riyad Mahrez (centre) and Rory McIlroy

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

Manchester City completed the signing of Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez’s hard work eventually paid off.

Jamie Carragher struggled to keep up with Usain Bolt.

Soccer Aid was a hit.

Neil Warnock praised Rory McIlroy.

Cricket

Joe Root produced some magic.

Daryl Mitchell was left red-faced….

KP arrived back in the UK.

Pat Cummins raised awareness.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was proud.

Rugby union

Danny Care was happy with his England call.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was thankful for the support.

AlphaTauri were on thin ice.

Tennis

Another title for Neal Skupski…

…that caused resentment.

Billie Jean King reminisced.

UK & international sports

