Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

UK & international sportsPublished:

And Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax players.

Brentford’s Christian Eriksen during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London
Brentford’s Christian Eriksen during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London

What the papers say

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.

United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax players – Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Antony, 22. The Red Devils’ new boss is hoping to turn around the club’s fortunes and the Daily Mirror writes a double move for Barcelona playmaker De Jong and Brazilian winger Antony could kickstart the rebuild.

Manchester United Press Conference – Erik ten Hag unveiling
Erik ten Hag reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax favourites (PA)

The Daily Telegraph reports that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to target a Premier League return after reaching an agreement with Paris St Germain that will see him step down as head coach. The paper claims that under the terms of the 50-year-old’s contract he and his staff – assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Pochettino’s son Sebastiano – are due a pay-off of up to 20million euros.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly should they miss out on Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to Chelsea. The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says if Barca are unable to sign the 23-year-old France international, they will turn to the 30-year-old Napoli player, who could cost 40m euros (£34.1m).

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn during the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn has been linked with Ajax (David Davies/PA)

Steven Bergwijn: 90min reports the 24-year-old Tottenham forward has been targeted by a number of clubs including Ajax as the Holland winger looks to leave north London.

James McAtee: The Manchester City and England Under-21s midfielder could be heading to Huddersfield for a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News