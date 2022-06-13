Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arsenal finally get their man as Brazilian forward Marquinhos signs

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 19-year-old has agreed a “long-term contract” with the Gunners.

Arsenal badge
Arsenal badge

Arsenal have signed teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old has agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League club.

He made 33 first-team appearances during his time with Sao Paulo and was part of the squad which won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.

“At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.

“We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

Marquinhos, whose transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, has represented his country at under-16 and under-17 level.

He will travel to London in the coming weeks to join his new team-mates for pre-season training.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News